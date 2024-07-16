Over 2,500 cops deployed for Ashura security

The district police have deployed over 2,500 personnel to ensure foolproof security for the 10th muharram processions and majlis across the district,here on Tuesday. According to the security plan issued by District Police Officer (DPO) office ,a total of 214 mourning processions would be taken out across the district, with 27 falling under category A,32 under category B, and 155 under category C. Similarly, 224 majlis would also be held across the district on Ashura day.Walk-through gates would be installed at the entry and exit points of the processions and majlis.Participants would be searched through metal detectors, and special CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the processions. Police mobiles would also be used for live monitoring of the processions. An alternative traffic plan has also been devised to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. “District police was committed to maintaining peace and order,” said District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi. Providing foolproof security arrangements for all religious gatherings is our top priority,he added.