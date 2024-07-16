Sonakshi Sinha shares snaps with Zaheer Iqbal at Ambanis’ wedding

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal set couple goals when the two posed for photos during the lavish wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Taking to Instagram, the Heeramandi actress shared five photos as she made her stunning appearance in a red dress that she rounded with gold jewellery.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Zaheer Iqbal opted for an all-black look as the two made their appearance notable among the stars.

“The count is at maximum three pictures before something silly is said and we burst out laughing,” the Bollywood actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

After months-long extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, got married to his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, in a glitzy Mumbai ceremony, on July 12.

The lavish celebrations anticipating the big fat Indian wedding of the year, of Anant Mukesh Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group, and his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, which started since earlier this year, finally reached the finale last night, as the two tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony.

The wedding event at Jio World Convention Centre, in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment fraternity as well as the top-list cricketers of India, in addition to the renowned billionaires, celebrities, tech moguls and political bigwigs from all over the world.

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening, at a Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian.

Later, she unveiled the video of their wedding reception, giving fans a glimpse inside the epic party, filled with love, laughter, joy, tears and a whole lot of dance.

Amid the trolling from social users, given the intercaste marriage of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the ‘Double XL’ actors kept the comments limited on their joint post, however, the joyful video of the duo, watched by over 3 million Instagrammers, garnered more than 200k likes from social users along with heartwarming wishes from the fraternity.