Pakistani designers’ clothes create buzz at Anant Ambani’s wedding

The heavily star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, caught people’s eye for a number of reasons but the one Pakistanis can relate to the most is that some Indian super stars donned Pakistani designers’ clothes.

The months long wedding, which was attended by Hollywood, Bollywood leading actors, renown sports personalities and businessmen among others, has finally concluded. All of them pulled out one of their best outfits, perceiving that the event was closely being covered by the international media. Though no significant Pakistani personality could make it to the wedding bash, however, Pakistani designers’ clothes definitely made it to the extravagant celebrations.

The prominent Pakistani designers, whose outfits were worn by celebrities in the marriage events of Indian billionaire’s son, are Iqbal Hussain, Faraz Manan, and Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, ‘Gully Boy’ actress Alia Bhatt, Canadian singer AP Dhillon and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya flaunted these designers’ dresses.

Bhatt sported a black dress designed by Faraz Manan for the Sangeet ceremony. People on social media loved the outfit.

Bollywood actress Sara attended the ‘Shubh Vivah’ ceremony, wearing an olive-green dress by designer Iqbal Hussain. She looked stunning in the same designer’s long frock and golden lehenga for the ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ event. Her twitter account even got overwhelmed with criticism for not giving credit to the Pakistani designer for the amazing clothes. Pandya chose a light pink dress of designer Faraz Manan. While, Dhillon also wore a dress designed by Manan.

The glamorous wedding celebrations resumed Saturday as Ambani’s youngest son Anant, and his wife Radhika Merchant, both 29, tied the knot in Mumbai following months of pre-marriage parties that have set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance. Saturday’s itinerary included a blessing ceremony during which the world’s rich and famous greeted the couple at the wedding venue, a 16,000-capacity convention centre owned by the Ambani family’s conglomerate.

This weekend’s celebrations ended Sunday with a reception party. Previous events this year included a party at the Ambanis’ ancestral home where a purpose-built Hindu temple was unveiled, and private performances were held by R&B star Rihanna and Canada’s Justin Bieber.

Guests at that gala included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and former US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

In June, the couple embarked on a four-day Mediterranean cruise along with 1,200 guests, with singer Katy Perry performing at a masquerade ball at a French chateau in Cannes.