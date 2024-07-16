Weston Cage arrested for assault with deadly weapon

Nicolas Cage’s son is facing more legal trouble. Weston Coppola Cage, the eldest son of the National Treasure, star, was arrested on a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon July 10, according to Los Angeles Police Department records viewed by E! News. The 33-year-old-whose mother is the Oscar winner’s ex Christina Fulton was arrested in the California city’s 77th division, an LAPD spokesperson told People, on a warrant concerning an incident that occurred earlier this year. The authorities did not confirm details of the incident that led to Weston’s arrest. Weston-who married Hila Cage Coppola in 2018-was taken into custody at around 7a.m local time and booked at the 77th Street Jail around an hour later, according to the records. He subsequently posted a $150,000 bond and was released at 9:50am. This isn’t the first time Weston-who shares sons Lucian and Sorin with ex Danielle Cage, has been involved in legal controversy as of late. Authorities told TMZ back in April that they were investigating a dispute Weston had with his mother as a “possible felony battery.”