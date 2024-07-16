Daily Times

Weston Cage arrested for assault with deadly weapon

Nicolas Cage’s son is facing more legal trouble. Weston Coppola Cage, the eldest son of the National Treasure, star, was arrested on a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon July 10, according to Los Angeles Police Department records viewed by E! News. The 33-year-old-whose mother is the Oscar winner’s ex Christina Fulton was arrested in the California city’s 77th division, an LAPD spokesperson told People, on a warrant concerning an incident that occurred earlier this year. The authorities did not confirm details of the incident that led to Weston’s arrest. Weston-who married Hila Cage Coppola in 2018-was taken into custody at around 7a.m local time and booked at the 77th Street Jail around an hour later, according to the records. He subsequently posted a $150,000 bond and was released at 9:50am. This isn’t the first time Weston-who shares sons Lucian and Sorin with ex Danielle Cage, has been involved in legal controversy as of late. Authorities told TMZ back in April that they were investigating a dispute Weston had with his mother as a “possible felony battery.”

