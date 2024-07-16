Brazil readies new investment vehicle for sustainable projects

Brazil’s Treasury and its Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) are gearing up to launch a new investment vehicle operating as an investment fund consortium to boost early-stage sustainable ventures, a senior Treasury official said.

In an interview with Reuters, Rogerio Ceron said the new vehicle is aimed at financing the structuring of projects aligned with ecological transformation, following a similar format of private equity funds (FIPs) and receivables investment funds (FIDCs).

Ceron stressed that better-than-expected inflation data in the U.S. solidify a much more favorable outlook for the global economy, with positive implications for Brazil, which has recently witnessed a steep currency weakening and a rise in interest rate futures.

“It is a matter of time for things to become fully normalized,” said Ceron.

His remarks follow signals from Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva regarding the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, which have led to a partial recovery in local assets. The Treasury secretary said the new investment vehicle would be tied to a green project structuring credit line, first announced in February as part of a broad program to attract private investments as Lula seeks to bolster Brazil’s position in the environmental and climate agenda.