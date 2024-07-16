Bulls take PSX past 81,000 mark after IMF deal

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,211.51 points, a positive change of 1.52 percent, closing at 81,155.61 points against 79,944.10 points on the last working day.

A total of 441,338,958 shares were traded during the day as compared to 437,315,657 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 27.228 billion against Rs 23.484 billion on the last trading day.

Around 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 265 of them recorded gains and 141 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PIA Holding Company with 35,758,060 shares at Rs 19.01 per share, Pak Elektron with 25,836,722 shares at Rs 27.18 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 24,920,883 shares at Rs1.21 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 105.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,150.00, whereas the runner-up was Excide Pakistan Limited with a Rs 93.45 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,077.11.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 99.27 per share closing at Rs 7,600.00, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs50.45 decline to close at Rs 1,014.25.