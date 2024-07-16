Gold slips as investors seek more cues on Fed’s rate path

Gold prices dipped on Monday as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further cues on the trajectory of U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $2,402.82 per ounce, as of 0653 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% at $2,408.50. The dollar rose on safety bids after an attempted assassination of Donald Trump, which raised the odds of his winning the U.S. elections in November. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. “I’m not convinced a Trump victory or loss directly links to a binary outcome for gold’s direction in the same way Fed policy expectations have been. But, if Trump stirs up trade wars, then you’d think it builds a good case for gold to perform well under his presidency,” said City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson.