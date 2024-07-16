Lahore Garrison University Shines at NERC 2024, Sweeping Top Positions in Multiple Categories



National Engineering and Robotics Contest (NERC) is the biggest robotics competition of the country which is being held since 2003 by the department of Mechatronics EME College NUST Rawalpindi. Universities and Schools across Pakistan participate and try to work their way up in wining the top positions and cash prizes in respective categories. The competition presents a series of tasks and challenges that the teams have to solve using team work, problem understanding and solving skills, programming as well as hardware design and development based on the theme. The competition consists of various categories that are, Aero Race, Sumo wrestling, Robo War, Indigenous, Lego(Modular )and Ready to Race(Modular) for School and University teams separately. NERC 2024 held from 11th-13th July presented the theme of Tree Plantation where the teams had to design and develop robots in consideration to the tasks within the theme. The Garrison Engineering and Robotics Society (GEARS) from Lahore Garrison University participated in 3 Categories Lego, Ready to Race and Indigenous where 40 students divided in various teams took part. GEARS teams won 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the Modular University Lego category and won 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the Modular University Ready to Race category respectively. Moreover, GEARS teams came at 2nd and 3rd positions in the Indigenous category and won respective cash prizes and certificates.

After successfully sweeping 8 distinct positions the gears students were warmly welcomed by the Vice Chancellor and Faculty of LGU and a ceremony was organized in regard to the achievements and hard work of participating students and faculty members. The Vice Chancellor presented his remarks of gratitude, pride, joy and acknowledgement to the participating students and GEARS coordinators.