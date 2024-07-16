Rupee sheds 30 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed a decrease of 30 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.10 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.40. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.15 and Rs280.65 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 09 paisa to close at Rs302.94 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.76, whereas an increase of 94 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.96 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs360.02. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 paisa each to close at Rs75.71 and Rs74.14 respectively.