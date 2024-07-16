Imposing ban no child’s play, responds PTI

Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have strongly condemned the proposal to ban their party, stating that such a move is not a child’s play. The statement was made during a press conference by opposition leader Omar Ayub, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, and Shibli Faraz in Islamabad on Monday. Khan addressed the media, saying, “Today, the government announced its intention to ban PTI, and we strongly condemn this statement. It is a clear contempt of the Supreme Court, which has granted us relief. The Supreme Court has affirmed PTI’s right to exist.” He added, “The PDM government is making such statements to divert attention from our seats. Out of 60 million votes, PTI received 30 million. They plan to ban us over the foreign funding case and the cipher case, even though the PML-N spokesperson is unaware that the foreign funding case against us is no longer active.” Ayub stated, “The Supreme Court has declared PTI a legitimate party. Today’s press conference reflects their desires. This ‘Form 47 government’ is a minority government. We demand that the PPP and MQM clearly state whether they support PML-N’s statement. They must be explicit about their stance.” He also criticised the government for raising electricity rates and predicted an impending wave of inflation. “They are doing all this to distract the public from the real issues. They want to bring the judiciary under their control. They blocked roads and protested against the Supreme Court’s decision. If PTI had done this, our homes would have been demolished.” The opposition leader accused the government of depriving overseas Pakistanis of their voting rights ‘during phase 1 of PDM’. “This is the same government that set privatisation targets in its budget. They are selling assets worth a trillion rupees for just Rs30 billion. Where will the remaining Rs970 billion go?” He further highlighted the issue of wheat procurement, stating, “This government bought wheat at low prices and now plans to sell it. We want these parties to stand with democracy.” Shibli Faraz remarked, “The press conference by the puppet government’s information minister is a case of a small mouth making big claims. Banning PTI is not a child’s play.”