Six dead, five wounded in Jamshoro truck-trailer collision

Six persons were killed while three seriously wounded after a mini-truck collided with a trailer near Loni Kot, Jamshoro on the M- 9 section of the motorway on Monday morning.

Rescue personnel said that the dead as well as the injured had been shifted to Jamshoro Hospital, where the doctors said the condition of those injured was also critical. Police said the mini-truck was carrying fruits from Karachi to Hyderabad.

On the other hand, in another accident reported from Sindh, nine persons were injured after a car collided with a trailer on the M-5 section of the motorway in Daharki.

Rescue personnel said that two women and five children were among the injured. They further said that the injured, who all belonged to Punjab, had been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Sadiqabad.