BRT Peshawar service to remain suspended on Muharram 9, 10

The Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar on Monday announced the suspension of its operations on all routes during 9 and 10 Muharram.

As per the announcement, the operations of BRT Peshawar Service will remain suspended due to security reasons. Ashura will be observed in Pakistan on July 17 (Wednesday). The provincial government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Sindh during the 10 days of Muharram. Ashura is observed on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year, which marks the great martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.

Earlier, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the month of Muharram.

The move comes at the request of the authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to deploy military to control the law and order situation.

The Centre, under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorized the “deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets” to ensure peace.