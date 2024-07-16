Nationwide anti-drug operation yields massive seizures

Pakistan’s security forces have conducted extensive anti-drug operations across the country, resulting in significant seizures and arrests. Since September 2023, authorities have confiscated 1,043 metric tons of various narcotics and apprehended 1,612 drug dealers.

The operations have yielded 3.52 metric tons of heroin and 45.18 metric tons of hashish. Additionally, security forces seized 3.65 metric tons of meth, 8.55 metric tons of opium, and 982 metric tons of other drugs.

In a recent operation from June 30 to July 7, seizures were made across multiple regions:

Balochistan: 1,094 kg, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 133 kg, Gilgit-Baltistan: 5 kg, Punjab: 2 kg and Sindh: 73 kg

The government and military leadership initiated this crackdown to combat drug addiction in Pakistan. Relevant agencies remain committed to continuing their efforts to completely eradicate narcotics from the country.