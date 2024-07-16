Tadej Pogacar extends Tour de France lead with Bastille Day victory

Tadej Pogacar delivered another big blow to defending champion Jonas Vingegaard as he stormed to a Bastille Day victory on stage 15 of the Tour de France to extend his commanding advantage in yellow. Pogacar left his main rival behind five kilometres from the summit of the climb up to the Plateau de Beille and rode clear to win by 68 seconds, taking his overall advantage to three minutes and nine seconds going into Monday’s rest day.

After coming off second best in Saturday’s skirmish in Saint-Lary-Soulan, Vingegaard had said the finale of this brute of a Pyrenean stage out of Loudenvielle, including more than 4,800 metres of climbing, suited him more than it did Pogacar but when it came to it, it was Pogacar who profited.

Six stages now stand between the 25-year-old and a third Tour crown, one that would make him the first rider to complete a Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998.