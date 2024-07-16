Robert MacIntyre vows to ‘celebrate hard’ after Genesis Scottish Open win

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre promised to “celebrate hard” and ride the wave of his Genesis Scottish Open triumph into the 152nd Open after taking full advantage of a major stroke of luck at the Renaissance Club.

Denied the title 12 months ago by Rory McIlroy’s stunning finish, MacIntyre produced one of his own after trailing Adam Scott by two shots with three to play in a rollercoaster final round.

MacIntyre made an eagle on the par-five 16th following a brilliant approach shot, albeit only after receiving a free drop from knee-high rough after discovering a sprinkler head near his ball. That took MacIntyre alongside Scott on 17 under par and, to the delight of a raucous home crowd, the left-hander holed from 20 feet for birdie on the 18th to complete a remarkable triumph. MacIntyre, who let out a roar of delight after his winning birdie, said: “I think I lost my voice after the scream on that hole. I thought I was short.