Countrywide monsoon rains expected from July 17 with occasional gaps

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains in various parts of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the week with occasional gaps.

The synoptic situation indicates that moderate monsoon currents were likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea in the country from July 16. Under the influence of this system, rain wind/thundershower are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from July 17-20 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from July 17-19. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from July 16 (evening/night) to July 21 with occasional gaps. In Balochistan, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province while rain wind/thundershower is expected in northeastern parts of the province including Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Ziarat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Shirani, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad and Jaffarabad from July 17-19 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province while rain, wind/thundershower is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu and Padidan on July 18 and July 19 with occasional gaps. In Kashmir, rain wind/thundershower are expected Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from July 16 (evening/night) to July 21 with occasional gaps. In Gilgit-Baltistan, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at time are expected in the province. However, rainfall activity is also expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from July 17-21 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the PMD warned that heavyfall may increase inflows in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir from July 17-19.

Heavyfall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Punjab and lower Sindh on July 18 and July 19. Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the spell. Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period. The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.