HRCP condemns decision to ban PTI

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, labelling it unconstitutional.

In a press release, HRCP expressed its shock over the development, stating that the government’s move flagrantly violates party members’ right to association under Article 17 of the Constitution and deals “a severe blow to democratic norms”.

Earlier in the day, the information minister held a press conference which came on the heels of a decision by the Supreme Court through which it ruled that PTI is a political entity as well as entitled to have reserved seats in the assembly.

The court while setting aside the decisions of the Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also allowed the lawmakers to file an affidavit before ECP within 15 days, showing their affiliation with a political party of their choice.

The HRCP highlighted that the ban appears politically motivated, occurring shortly after the apex court’s ruling which positioned PTI as the single largest party in the National Assembly, eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities.

The Commission warned that if the decision is enforced, it will “lead to deeper polarization” and likely cause political chaos and violence.

HRCP has demanded the immediate withdrawal of this unconstitutional decision, cautioning that no government can afford to ignore the historical consequences of banning or demonizing political parties, as it may find itself subjected to similar measures in the future.

The HRCP also reminded the government of the urgent need to address the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and rising violence, crime, and militancy affecting citizens. The Commission stressed that the government cannot tackle these issues without the support of both its allies and political rivals.

Separately, politicians and lawyers also voiced their concern over the government’s decision, saying that banning a political party was akin to banning the will of its people.