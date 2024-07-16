Nawaz advises Shehbaz to use all legal options against PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for the third time in three days on Monday to talk about the country’s political strategy.

The talks centered on the possible banning of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and other crucial measures.

The huddle happened at the Prime Minister’s house on Changla Street, with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also in attendance.

PM Shehbaz Sharif informed Nawaz Sharif about his talks with political allies, including President Asif Zardari.

During the meeting, the leaders looked at the overall political scene and discussed about how to put various measures into action, including the suggested ban on the PTI.

Nawaz Sharif told Shehbaz Sharif to use all legal, constitutional, and political options at hand.

The senior leadership of the party was informed about the decisions made during these consultations. Additionally, a federal cabinet meeting is scheduled to be called after Ashura Muharram, along with early sessions of the Senate and National Assembly.