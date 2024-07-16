Terror attack on Bannu Cantt foiled; ‘8 injured’

Security forces foiled a terrorist attack in the Bannu cantonment area on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Per the report, terrorists attempted to enter the high-security cantonment area by detonating an explosive-laden vehicle on the road linking the outer wall of the cantonment with the supply depot.

“Security forces foiled the terrorists’ attempt by taking timely action […] and have started a clearance operation,” the report said. Area locals said they heard two explosions near the cantonment at about 4:40am, followed by the sound of gunshots. They said houses and shops located near the site of the explosions were damaged following the blasts, adding that casualties are feared.

While the government has yet to release the details of casualties, a spokesperson for the government hospitals in Bannu, Muhammad Numan, told the media that eight people were left wounded in the attack.