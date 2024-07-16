May 9 mayhem: ATC grants Imran Khan’s 10-day physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has approved a 10-day physical remand of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in cases related to May 9, 2023, violent protests. The deposed premier, who is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, attended the hearing via video link (Monday) at the ATC judge Arshad Nadeem’s courtroom.

Khan was represented by his lawyers Usman Riaz Gill and Azhar Siddique in the hearing.

The ATC was hearing 12 cases related to the May 9 riots against the former premier which erupted following his arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year in which protesters targeted government and military installations.