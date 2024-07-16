AML chief seeks general amnesty from establishment

Awami Muslim League leader and former interior minister, Sheikh Rashid, has raised serious concerns about the worsening state of the country and its economy. Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Rashid emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that during his five-year tenure as a minister, he had shown leniency and now appeals to the establishment for a general amnesty. The former interior minister while highlighting the recent rearrest of PTI member Sanam Javed from a lawyer’s chamber, condemned the police for disrespecting several individuals. He added, “It would have been better if they had given us the two-year sentences we deserve, which we would have served.”