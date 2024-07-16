Gov’t committed to investing in professional education for youth: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was committed to investing in modern skills and professional education for the youth.

In his message in connection with the World Youth Skills Day, the prime minister said the greatest strength of Pakistan was its talented youth and equipping them with modern skills was the need of the hour to secure the future of the country.

He highlighted that the government was equipping its youth with modern education, equal development opportunities as well as modern professional training to compete with the world.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s resolve to send 300,000 youth for vocational training in the field of information technology and 1000 for modern agriculture to China.

In this context, he said the government was prioritizing the women and the youth belonging to remote and backward areas of the country.

The prime minister said training programs in the field of information technology were also continued at the national level. “Millions of students are honing their skills in and outside Pakistan after completing their education under these programs.”

He said the government had also started bringing reforms in the institutions under National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

He remarked that with NAVTTC and its partner institutions, the government is ensuring the provision of marketable skills and professional training to thousands of youth. He said the government would ensure modern skills and professional training to the youth for their development and dignified employment in every field of life.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended warm felicitations to UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.

He also extended heartiest congratulations to the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of the UAE.

“Wishing them both success in their new endeavors & looking forward to further strengthening of our bilateral ties & deepening cooperation between our two brotherly nations,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday congratulated United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.

In his message, Dar prayed for success in fulfilling the significant responsibilities entrusted by UAE leadership.

He also expressed prayers to Almighty Allah for Sheikh Abdullah’s success in his dual roles and the trust placed in him by the UAE’s leadership.

Additionally, Ishaq Dar extended congratulations and best wishes to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his appointment as Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated KP Sharma Oli for taking oath as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time.

“Congratulations to H.E. KP Sharma Oli on taking oath as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

The prime minister wished him every success and said that he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen bilateral ties and promote regional cooperation between the two nations.

Nepal’s Communist leader KP Sharma Oli was sworn in as the prime minister for the fourth time on Monday. He succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on July 12, leading to the formation of the new government process.