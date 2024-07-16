Elahi again skips indictment in illegal appointments case

Once again, ailing Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi skipped the indictment in the alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly case on Monday.

The Anti-Corruption Court in Lahore heard the case regarding alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Former Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi did not appear in court due to illness.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyers filed an application for his exemption from appearing in court due to an illness.

His lawyers also produced a medical certificate for Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the Anti-Corruption Court. The lawyers told the court that doctors had advised Ch Pervaiz Elahi against long-distance travel.

They further said that according to the medical report, his rib fracture has not yet healed, and he is also suffering from a heart condition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had summoned former speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, former secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and other accused persons for indictment in the case today.