Marwat’s arrest warrant issued

A Rawalpindi civil court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat in a case related to illegal constructions.

As per details, the warrant was issued in response to a complaint filed by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) regarding unauthorized building activities near the Thalian Motorway Interchange. The court ordered to arrest Sher Afzal Marwat and present him before the court on July 30.

The RDA had registered a case against Marwat for constructing buildings without permission, violating development regulations. The allegations against Marwat include building structures on a plot without obtaining the necessary approvals, in violation of the RDA’s bylaws.

On July 13, the party suspended the basic party membership of Sher Afzal Marwat on directives of PTI founder Imran Khan, over ‘violation’ of discipline and policies. Sher Afzar Marwat’s membership was suspended after he failed to satisfy the party leadership against show-cause notices issued to him.

An inquiry committee was formed after the PTI founder had authorised the party leadership to take action against those who violated the policy. Sher Afzal

Marwat has been suspended due to his consistent violation of party discipline and damaging statements against the leadership, a notification issued by PTI Secretary-General Omar Ayub read.

The notification added that Sher Afzal Marwat’s actions caused harm to the party and its leadership, and he has been unable to provide satisfactory explanations for his behavior.

Earlier, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making irresponsible statements. The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

The notice states that such statements are against the party’s discipline and violate the clear instructions of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who has emphasized the importance of responsible behavior. Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.