Jampur student gets first E-bike as CM Maryam launches project

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative, E-bike program by giving the symbolic key of the first E-bike to a college student of Jampur.

CM Maryam Nawaz launched Vehicle Inspection Regime for Private Vehicle Project and also gave the first e-loader rickshaw manufacturing license in Punjab to the Nawawa Mobilizers Company.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made various mega announcements during making her address of E-Bike launching ceremony.

She announced E-Bike project phase 2, establishing solarized charging stations in the colleges and universities and also announced to give bikes to those students who remained deprived of the affection of their parents. A special scholarship worth Rs.25 billion was announced for the students along with early launching of a laptop scheme for the students was also announced and subsequently transferring Punjab to the electric transport under a “Green Vision” Programme. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif persuaded other provinces to launch E-Bike Scheme for the students by following Punjab Province.

The CM said, “Today E-Bike Project has been launched and we will further increase its number in the next phase. The Punjab government will pay Rs.20 thousand out of Rs.40 thousand for making down payment of E-Bike.”

She added, “More than one lakh applications were submitted, 27200 students will be given E-Bike. All districts have equal representation in this scheme. There is no quota of women in any scheme of the Punjab government. We received applications of 8 thousand female students and we are giving E-Bike to all of them. Daughters should learn to drive E-Bike for their empowerment.” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that, “Insha Allah, we will give laptops to the students in coming days and I have inspected its model. Those students who do not afford to acquire higher education; we are introducing a scholarship programme worth Rs.25 billion for them. It is my responsibility to facilitate children to acquire education. No children will sit at home for failing to pay fee. We have fixed monthly installments of E-Bike at a highly reasonable price. Those children whose parents are not alive, we have abolished acquiring guarantee condition of their parents. The world has moved quite ahead with regard to improving the environment. We have also to make Punjab Green and I want that Punjab should also be shifted to electric transport like the world. We will make green every sector of Punjab. We will establish solarized charging stations for the charging of E-Bike across Punjab. Battery insurance of E-Bike will also be given in case of theft or fire eruption. Not a single bike has been given on any recommendation and e-balloting has been done in its distribution.” In her message on the World Population Welfare Day, said on Thursday that the impact of population growth on resources and environment must be evaluated and comprehended fully.

She said, “Maintaining a balance between population and resources is key to prosperity”, adding that “Maintaining population growth rate is essential to prosperity and sustainable development.”

The CM said, “We must renew our resolve to meet the challenge of growing population.” She added, “Population management is not only a responsibility of the government but the entire society is responsible for it.” The CM said, “Sustainable growth rate is linked to effective population welfare, adding: “Population welfare is an important factor in economic growth and poverty alleviation.”

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her grief and sorrow over the death of four labourers due to accumulation of water in a coal mine in Chakwal. She offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. The CM directed the authorities concerned to thoroughly probe and determine those responsible for the accident.