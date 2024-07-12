‘We know how to form, topple govts’, Zardari warns PML-N

President Asif Ali Zardari has criticised the PML-N-led government over its handling of International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal and its reliance on loans.

“The IMF loans are a test for the public,” Zardari said, accusing the PML-N of failing to manage the government effectively. “We know how to form and dismantle governments,” he declared, promising that the PPP would take decisive action.

Party leaders voiced their concerns about the lack of cooperation from the Punjab and federal governments. “We are not getting our full rights,” a leader complained, pointing out that electoral issues remain unresolved.

Zardari assured the leaders of addressing their grievances directly, stating his commitment to active engagement in Islamabad and Lahore. He emphasized the PPP’s unmatched capability in Pakistani politics, viewing criticism of the party as a form of recognition.

Directing the PPP Punjab leadership to collaborate in resolving internal issues, Zardari affirmed, “We are conducting a test of the people by taking IMF loans. The Muslim League (N) is not in power. We know how to form and dismantle governments. We will not abandon our people.”

He urged PPP workers to prepare for intensified efforts ahead, particularly in promoting youth leadership within the party’s ranks. Zardari also called for a comprehensive report on the party’s organizational structure, emphasizing the need to move beyond the politics of closed rooms and take proactive steps forward.

Previously, President Asif Ali Zardari revealed the government’s intention to impose taxes on agricultural income in alignment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions.

This initiative will primarily be managed by provincial governments, he said, targeting large landholding farmers based on their profitability and expenditures.

Zardari made these remarks during the Professor Waris Mir Memorial Seminar held in Lahore on Tuesday, where he also addressed issues concerning media and democracy.

Highlighting the economic challenges faced by the country, Zardari emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach and sound financial policies to drive national development.

He stressed the importance of modernising various economic sectors, particularly agriculture.

Separately, Zardari on Thursday stressed the timely completion of the ongoing development projects of Balochistan and urged the provincial government to take proactive measures for the province’s welfare.

Talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, President Zardari acknowledged that the provincial government has implemented effective measures for the development and prosperity of Balochistan and emphasized the urgent completion of the Kachhi Canal with federal support to meet provincial water demands, boost agriculture, and ensure food security.

The President also expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing public welfare projects in the province and the measures taken by the provincial government for maintaining peace and order in the province.

Bugti briefed President Zardari on provincial situation during the meeting at Presidency and briefed him on ongoing development projects, the overall law and order situation in the province.