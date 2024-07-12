SC to announce much-anticipated verdict on SIC seats case today

The Supreme Court’s (SC) highly anticipated verdict in the matter related to reserved seats for women and non-Muslims has been put off till today (Friday).

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi will announce the verdict at 9am. The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) held a large protest outside the apex court today as the verdict was awaited. The court had reserved its verdict on Tuesday after closing the hearing on a set of appeals moved by the SIC. Separately, the SC on Thursday directed that detainees involved in civilian trials in military courts must receive “humane” treatment. A seven-member larger bench, led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, convened to hear the appeals concerning the trial of civilians in military courts.

Brigadier Imran, the focal person for detainees’ meetings, appeared before the court. During the proceedings, lawyer Latif Khosa highlighted a case where a detainee was not allowed to meet his family, resulting in him missing the funeral of his five-year-old child. Justice Irfan Saadat emphasized to the Attorney General that the inhumane treatment of detainees is unacceptable. Following this, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned the discontinuation of the weekly family visits for detainees, stating, “You previously stated that detainees could meet their families every week. Why has this practice stopped?”

In response, the Attorney General assured the court that family meetings with detainees would resume immediately, allowing one day per week for such interactions. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar also advised the AG that any errors in the original judgment must be identified, as the appellate court focuses on correcting mistakes in the initial decision. Justice Jamal Mandokhail issued a directive ensuring that detainees are not subjected to inhumane treatment and further questioned why detainees were not transferred to jail if their physical remand had ended. The AG then clarified that judicial remand is not applicable in military courts.