ATC order links Imran with May 9 violence

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has issued a written verdict on dismissing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bails in cases related to May 9, 2023, riots.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad issued a four-page written verdict on Thursday after his court rejected interim bail pleas of the former PM in three cases related to the May 9 violent protests two days ago.

The verdict stated that two witnesses produced by the prosecution told the court in their testimonies that a meeting was held at Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore on May 7, 2023, which they also attended along with 15 senior leaders of the former ruling party.

In the meeting, the petitioner [Imran] expressed fears about his arrest in the IHC on May 9, the verdict read, adding that the politico also ordered the PTI leaders to gather the party workers under the leadership of Dr Yasmin Rashid in case of his arrest.

The party leaders, in the same meeting, was instructed by the petitioner to “attack military installations, government properties and the police officials to create pressure on the government and armed institutions for his release”, the verdict read.

Furthermore, the deposed premier also recorded a video message to incite the party workers, saying: “If he is arrested, the condition of the country will be worsened like that of Sri Lanka”. The clip was produced by the prosecution along with its transcript.

“Actually the case of the prosecution against the petitioner is that he hatched the alleged criminal conspiracy which was agreed by the top leadership/accused and the same was conveyed through modern devices especially online to the protesters/accused who in result of the alleged instigation, launched attack, entered forcibly in Jinnah House and set it on fire while waging war against the State intending to over-awe the government,” it read.