Foreign reserves surge to $14.64bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,644.7 million in the week ended on July 05, 2024 while the reserves held by central bank were recorded as $ 9,405.1 million. The SBP reserves, according to a statement issued here on Thursday, increased by $ 16 million to $ 9,405.1 million during the week under review. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,239.6 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on June 28, 2024, were $ 14,573 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 9,389.5 million while $ 5,183.5 million were held by commercial banks.