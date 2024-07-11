CDNS achieves Rs 1.742 trillion targets in fresh bond in FY 2023-24

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and 100 percent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 203-24, from July 1 to June 30th.

The National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.742 trillion for the year 2023-24, it is encouraging that 100 percent of the target has been achieved, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Thursday.

The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the fiscal year 2022-23, he said.

He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country, he said. Given the current market trend in the country the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added. The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users,” he added.