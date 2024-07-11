Sharpshooter Hancock key to US hopes of spiking China’s guns in Paris

The United States will need Vincent Hancock to come out all guns blazing in their bid to upstage China at the Paris Olympics shooting range as the 35-year-old looks to become the first shooter to win the same individual event four times.

Hancock, regarded as the greatest skeet shooter of all time after his Olympic triumphs in Beijing, London and Tokyo, could add two more gold medals to his collection in Paris with the mixed team skeet event debuting at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, some 270km south of the capital.

“Winning another gold, that’s a goal and a dream,” multiple world champion Hancock told NBC ahead of his fifth Olympics appearance.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s your first, fourth or your fifth Olympics, it is still a dream. To do that you have to be almost perfect.”

China have topped the shooting medal tables at four of the last six Games and their 11 medals in Tokyo included four golds, one more than the U.S.