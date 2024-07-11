Hoda Kotb teases Celine Dion’s next performance

Hoda Kotb has claimed that Céline Dion’s is planning a return to stage.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said, “First of all, she’s an incredible fighter. I had no idea what she had been through, how close she came at some point to actually not surviving it. And yet here she is and she’s singing again and all those things.”

She recalled asking the My Heart Goes On crooner off-camera about her next performance, saying, “Her manager was off-camera and I go, ‘So what’s going on? When are you performing again?’ And she goes, ‘Can I tell her?’ And her manager goes, ‘No!’ He screams, ‘No.’ I was like, there’s something.” She also talked about the rumours of her performance at the Paris Olympics.

“Céline Dion at the Paris Olympics? That would be amazing, but I don’t know. I know she’s going to be performing live again, though. I don’t know where,” she said.

Talking about Céline Dion’s medical regimen, she said, “Before, she was just taking things to relax her muscles and was kind of taking way too much. Now, she knows how much she should take and for how long. So, you never know. I mean, if she knows she’s performing at a certain hour, let’s do it.”