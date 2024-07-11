PTM leader, poet Gilaman Wazir succumbs to injuries in Islamabad

Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and poet Gilaman Wazir succumbed to his injuries Thursday morning at a hospital in Islamabad.

Gilaman was undergoing treatment for his head injury which he suffered during an assassination attempt on him in Islamabad the other day.

He was admitted to the ICU surgical ward at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad.

A case of murderous attack on Gilaman Wazir was registered at Sangjani police station in Islamabad but no arrest has so far been made. Gilaman Wazir’s funeral prayers will be held today in North Waziristan’s Isakhel village.