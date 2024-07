Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced admissions for the first phase of the Fall 2024 Semester across the country from July 15 (Monday).

The admissions for BS (Face-to-Face), MS, MPhil, and PhD programs will only be conducted through online mode. The admission forms and prospectuses for Matric and FA programs will be available from July 15 at the university’s main campus in Islamabad, 54 regional offices across various cities, and Swift Centers.