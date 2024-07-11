JICA set to improve sewerage services, sanitation in Multan

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to improve sewerage services with sustainable sanitation across the local region here.

Following the cause, a team of expert from JICA called on MD WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish his office here. Members of delegation assured MD WASA of providing complete training to run machinery provided by Japan to enhance sewerage services in the city.

Moreover, Mr Kono and Mr Dyer, the officials of JICA – the development and aid implementing agency of Japan for technical cooperation projects – pledged to extend every cooperation for repairing of the old equipment for cleaning sewer pipes and relocating reusable equipment to where most it be needed.

Chaudhary Muhammad Danish said WASA was facing a challenge due to the decay of sewage and water supply systems in Multan city.

“And it’s very important to replace the old lines to deal with these challenges” he maintained.

He said there have been many incidents of crown failure and water supply mixing reported in different areas of the city almost everyday in the past.

He said more than 100 km of sewerage network with approximately 1000 km of water supply lines were decayed and adding that it was an urgent need for mega projects of replacement of water supply lines.

He said they’re grateful for cooperation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the project of supplying modern machinery to Wasa Multan. The project is a milestone for Wasa Multan, he remarked.

He pinned hope that the modern machinery offered by Japan would lead to improve delivery of public services in parts of the city.