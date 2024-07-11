Saudi plane’s landing gear catches fire at BKIA

The landing gear of a passenger plane of Saudi Arabia caught fire after landing at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) Peshawar on Thursday. According to the Civil Aviation Authority, soon after the landing of Saudi Flight 792, fire erupted in its left landing gear.

The Air Traffic Control, after witnessing sparks and smoke in the landing gear, immediately informed the firefighters and rescue services. The firefighters and rescue workers approached the plane immediately and after some efforts doused the fire, saving the plane from a big mishap. All the 276 passengers and 21 staff members came out of the plane through an inflammable slide safely. The flight landed at BKIA Peshawar after reaching from Riyadh city of Saudi Arabia.