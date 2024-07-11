Martyred ASI Ikram Khan laid to rest in Abbottabad with honour

The funeral prayers of Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Ikram Khan, who was martyred during an anti-terrorism operation in Hassan Khel, Peshawar, were offered in Abbottabad. A large number of people from different walks of life including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan, and District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail Khan were present. During the ceremony, police contingents presented a salute to martyr ASI Ikram Khan, commemorating his bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty. DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan and DPO Abbottabad laid floral wreaths on the martyr’s grave to pay homage. DIG Hazara expressed heartfelt condolences to ASI Ikram Khan’s family, affirming that his sacrifice would forever remain a part of the police force’s commitment to safeguarding the nation. He assured the family of continued support and solidarity from the police department during this difficult time.