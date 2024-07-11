Kidnapped Lahore bookshop owner found dead

The body of 65-year-old Abdul Rehman, a renowned bookshop owner and publisher from Lahore, was discovered in a canal in Satiana

Bungalow near Faisalabad, following his mysterious disappearance and suspected abduction.

The police, who have taken the body into custody, have initiated an investigation into the incident based on the statements of the family.

According to initial police reports, Abdul Rehman was kidnapped from the Nishtar Colony area in Lahore. He was last seen walking out of his home at 5:50am on

July 10, as captured by closed-circuit footage, after which his whereabouts became unknown. Despite immediate search efforts, no information was found until

the tragic discovery of his body.

The police recovered various personal items belonging to Abdul Rehman near the crime scene, including his shoes. These items, along with other evidence collected, suggest that Abdul Rehman was murdered shortly after being abducted, with his body being thrown into the canal.

The police are operating on the theory that the abduction led to his death, and efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible.

A case of kidnapping against unidentified perpetrators had been officially registered at the Nishtar Colony police station. Police officers have stated that the investigation is being conducted with the help of more CCTV footage and other digital evidence. They are hopeful that these efforts will soon lead to the identification and arrest of the culprits.

The statements from Abdul Rehman’s family have been recorded, shedding light on potential leads and helping to guide the police investigation. The family is cooperating fully with authorities, eager for justice to be served. Abdul Rehman was a well-known figure in the local community, respected for his contributions to the literary world through his bookshop. His sudden and tragic demise has left the community in shock and mourning, with many calling for swift justice.