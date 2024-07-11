Flight makes ’emergency landing’ at Karachi airport after passenger dies

The Colombo-bound plane made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday after a passenger’s health worsened mid-air. According to sources, the flight was going to Colombo from Dubai, when the health of the woman passenger worsened after a heart attack. The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team during the checkup found the passenger was already dead, CAA sources said. The deceased passenger was identified as Paloni, 57, who lost her life due to heart attack. The health officer issued the death certificate of the passenger and later plane with the body departed for Colombo. Earlier in October, an Indian-bound flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after health of an onboard passenger deteriorated. The CAA spokesperson confirmed that Indian Airlines flight IX-192 made its landing at the Jinnah International Airport at 12:19pm. The flight was going to Amritsar from Dubai when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.