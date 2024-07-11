Tehsildar injured in Turbat firing

Tehsildar of Turbat area was injured in a firing incident that occurred in Turbat, an area of Balochistan province, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday evening.

According to details, Tehsildar Shairjan was walking outside when unidentified persons opened fire.

As a result, Tehsildar Turbat received bullet injuries. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Tehsildar to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this firing. However, no arrest was made so far till the filing of this report.