The death toll of road mishap near the Daveliyaan area following the fall of a jeep in a deep ravine the other day on Neelam Valley road in Muzaffarabad district has risen to 15 besides injuring 2 others, the official source said.

Deputy Commissioner of the state capital district, Nadeem Ahmed Janjua told media persons that two out of four injured persons (both children), who were shifted to a hospital in Muzaffarabad, could not survive later on, he added.