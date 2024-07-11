PDMA issues fresh alert over likely heavy rains, flooding in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has forecast heavy rains across most districts of Punjab, with the monsoon spell expected to continue until July 15.

The PDMA spokesperson announced that rains accompanied by strong winds and thunder are anticipated throughout the province.

The PDMA has warned of a significant risk of urban flooding in major cities, including Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, and Gujranwala. Additionally, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi are also at risk of experiencing urban flooding due to the heavy rainfall.

Despite the expected downpour, the flow of water in the rivers of Punjab remains normal. The PDMA confirmed that the water levels in the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, and Sutlej rivers are currently stable.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed all the agencies concerned to remain on high alert and ensure the safety of residents. He emphasized the importance of completing advance arrangements, particularly in larger cities, to mitigate the potential impact of the heavy rains. The PDMA advises residents to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions, especially in flood-prone areas.

The Met Department has forecast heavy rain in several parts of the country today, bringing relief from the intense heat. Rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, upper Punjab, and northeast Balochistan. The capital city, Islamabad, is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions with a likelihood of rain in and around the city. The department also said the next spell of monsoon rains in Karachi is anticipated to begin after July 20. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather for the city.