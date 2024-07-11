JI pushes back planned sit-in due to Ashrua

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman postponed the planned sit-in against the government due to Ashura. Earlier, JI had announced to hold sit-in in Islamabad against the exorbitant electricity bills on July 12 (today). Addressing a press conference in Lahore, JI emir said that they will now hold sit-in on July 26 instead of July 12. “We have a track record of holding sit-ins in the country. We have only rescheduled our plan in respect of Ashura,” said Hafiz Naeem. He added that rallies will reach Islamabad on July 26 from all parts of the country. The JI emir was of the view that the government has failed to provide relief to the masses. Hafiz Naeem announced that he will visit all the major cities of the country to hold meetings with the traders and lawyers. “If the government wants us to cancel our sit-in then it should provide relief to the people,” said JI emir.