Biden focuses on confronting age-related concerns in upcoming solo press briefing

Biden is set to confront concerns about his age and mental acuity in a solo press conference scheduled for Thursday, as his advisers scramble to rally Democratic senators behind him amid mounting internal dissent.

The 81-year-old president faces renewed skepticism within his own party following a lackluster debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump, also in his late 70s, which has reignited longstanding worries about Biden’s ability to lead effectively. Calls for Biden to withdraw from the race have grown louder, with Senator Peter Welch of Vermont becoming the first Democratic senator to publicly urge Biden to step aside “for the good of the country.”

Despite this pressure, Biden remains adamant about staying in the race, vowing to address these concerns head-on during his first solo news conference in nearly eight months. Scheduled for 5:30pm Eastern Time, the conference is expected to cover a broad range of topics, including inquiries about his health and mental state.

In preparation for the pivotal event, Biden’s campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and other top aides are slated to meet with Democratic senators over lunch to shore up support, highlighting the critical importance of maintaining party unity in the face of mounting challenges.

As Biden navigates these turbulent waters, all eyes will be on his performance and responses to probing questions from the press corps, marking a crucial test of his leadership and political resilience in the lead-up to the election.