PTCL Group celebrates Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem as a national hero and youth inspiration

Islamabad – July 10, 2024: Pakistan’s largest telecom and ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has signed Olympian and star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem as its brand ambassador. The Group has planned an inspiring campaign to celebrate the life and professional journey of the star athlete, besides galvanizing nationwide support for him in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The initiative aligns with PTCL Group’s long-term commitment to support and celebrate national heroes by highlighting their stories of struggle and triumph to inspire the youth. The Group hopes that more talented youngsters will follow in their footsteps and bring honor to the nation.

Arshad Nadeem is a national sports hero, who achieved extraordinary feats in javelin throw at both national and international levels. In 2021, Arshad became the first Pakistani track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics and finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics. He won gold for Pakistan at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the country’s first athletic gold medal since 1962, and grabbed another gold at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games. Nadeem also secured a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he also qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The upcoming campaign from PTCL Group aims to celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s indomitable spirit, which drove him to overcome socio-economic barriers, and general systemic neglect for a sport that lacked public support and enthusiasm. Despite the challenges, he continued to train and excel with limited personal resources and eventually persevered. Recognizing his determination and quest for glory, PTCL Group honors him as an inspiration for youth and the nation. The initiative also aims to promote talent in sports beyond cricket, encouraging global competition in diverse disciplines.

Commenting on the initiative, Arshad Nadeem said, “I am grateful to PTCL & Ufone 4G for their unwavering support and encouragement. Their belief in my journey underscores the importance of perseverance and collective ambition in sports. It is heartening to see PTCL Group actively championing young talent. With such robust support, Pakistan can undoubtedly make a significant mark on the global sports landscape. As I prepare for the Olympics, I will do my utmost to honor the love and support I have received from PTCL Group and the nation.”

Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Syed Atif Raza said, “Arshad Nadeem is a national hero, and his journey is a testament to the power of resilience and determination. He exemplifies what can be achieved through unwavering passion and dedication, and we are honored to stand behind him as he continues to make Pakistan proud on the global stage. By partnering with Arshad, we aim to highlight Pakistan’s exceptional talent and inspire a new standard of excellence in national sports, furthering PTCL Group’s commitment to promoting a vibrant sports culture in Pakistan.”

PTCL Group strongly believes in young talent and therefore works to promote a robust sports culture in the country, channeling their potential and energies toward constructive endeavors. Initiatives such as promotion of football, volleyball and others sports at the grassroots level, partnering with Cricket stars, and its enduring support for Pakistan’s Premier League (PSL) Cricket Tournament underscore the Group’s strategic focus in this direction.