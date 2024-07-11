Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as first woman chief justice of LHC

In a landmark event, Justice Aalia Neelum took the oath as the first woman chief justice of the Lahore High Court today.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at 9:30am at the Governor House in Lahore, where Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider administered the oath. Following the ceremony, Chief Justice Neelum proceeded to the Lahore High Court, where she was honoured with a guard of honour by well-armed police forces.

Her appointed, and that of Justice Shafi Siddiqui, was approved by President Asif Ali Zardari.

On July 3, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, unanimously approved Neelum’s elevation, choosing her over nominees including Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

Who is Justice Aalia Neelum?

Justice Aalia Neelum’s appointment represents a significant milestone for the Lahore High Court. Her distinguished career, spanning over two decades, began in 1996 and encompasses a wide array of legal expertise, including constitutional law, white-collar crime, civil and criminal law, anti-terrorism laws, NAB, banking offenses, and special central courts law.

Born on November 12, 1966, Justice Neelum earned her LLB degree from the University of Punjab in 1995. She became an advocate in 1996, was enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1998, and later as an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2008. Justice Neelum was appointed as an additional judge of the Lahore High Court in 2013 and took the oath as a permanent judge on March 16, 2015. Her elevation to Chief Justice marks a new chapter in the court’s history, setting a precedent for future generations.