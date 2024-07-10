Alhamra and Ajoka launch two-month theatre workshop

Alhamra Arts Council launched a two-month theatre workshop in collaboration with Ajoka, which is expected to be exceptional.

The workshop was inaugurated by Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid, with Shahid Nadeem, the visionary behind Ajoka, also addressing the attendees.

The workshop will Headed by renowned film and TV actor and director Nirvaan Nadeem; this comprehensive workshop aims to provide participants with a thorough understanding of theatre. It will cover various topics, including the history of theatre, different forms, scriptwriting, plot and scene creation, character development, stylistic approaches, language, stage requirements and costume design. Moreover, the workshop will explore drama’s rich traditions and profound impact.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed his confidence in the workshop’s value for drama enthusiasts, stating, “We believe this workshop will immensely benefit and support those passionate about drama. It will undoubtedly rejuvenate our theatre scene, as our society deeply yearns for quality theatre.”

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid highlighted Alhamra’s illustrious history of producing outstanding dramas, which continue to be celebrated as masterpieces. She remarked, “Alhamra has always provided an exemplary environment for the flourishing of theatre. This workshop, beginning today, is a testament to Alhamra’s unwavering love and dedication to the art of theatre.”

The enthusiastic response is evident, with many young individuals registered to participate. This two-month workshop promises to be a pivotal initiative, nurturing young talent and making a significant contribution to the cultural landscape of Lahore.