Palestine Recognition Stance

29-year-old Afghan-descent Labor Party Senator Fatima Payman was expelled from the Labor Party after twice crossing the Senate floor to support the Green Party’s resolution advocating for Palestine recognition. In her stance, Fatima urged the ruling Labor Party to honour its promise. She argued that if the Labor Party truly supports a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, it must first recognize the state of Palestine. Notably, a few weeks ago, Labor Party Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong stated that her government supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.

Senator Fatima Payman hails from Western Australia. Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 1995, she is the eldest of four siblings. Her family fled to Pakistan to escape the US-led military operations in Afghanistan. Fatima’s father arrived in Australia as a refugee by boat in 1999. Initially detained, he was later granted a refugee visa. He worked tirelessly as a kitchen hand, security guard, and taxi driver to support his family and secure their visas. In 2003, when Fatima was five, she, her mother, and her siblings joined her father in Australia.

Fatima received her education in Australia, attending an Islamic school in Perth and later graduating with a degree in pharmacy. As the eldest sibling, she worked hard and excelled academically. She first joined the youth wing of the Labor Party in Perth and formed the United Workers Union. Fatima also worked as an electoral officer for Western Australian Labor Party politician Pierre Yang before officially joining the Labor Party.

Fatima’s political career advanced rapidly. After the 2022 national elections, the Labor Party appointed her as a Senator. Becoming a Senator at such a young age was a significant achievement for Fatima. Unlike many who spent years working at lower levels within the Labor or Liberal Party before earning a provincial or national ticket, Fatima quickly rose to prominence. She is the first Muslim woman parliamentarian in Australia to wear a hijab. Known for her eloquence and natural political talent, she speaks fearlessly both inside and outside the House of Representatives.

Fatima Payman has been a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights and has led demonstrations against Israeli actions in Palestine. During Israel’s brutal attack on Gaza last October, she was at the forefront, actively opposing Israeli military operations against civilians. Her strong stance drew negative reactions from several senior pro-Israel Labor leaders. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cautioned Fatima about her outspoken views, urging her to align with party policies. However, she remained steadfast in her convictions.

When the Green Party presented a pro-Palestinian resolution in Parliament, Fatima supported it by crossing the floor against the Labor Party’s position. Despite warnings from the party and Prime Minister Albanese, she did so again when a second resolution was proposed. Fatima argued that the Labor government’s support for a two-state solution was hypocritical without recognizing Palestine as a state.

Green Party Deputy Leader and Pakistani-descent Senator Mehreen Farooqui strongly supported Fatima, praising her courage and principled stance on Palestine. In an interview with ABC, Farooqui expressed pride in Fatima’s actions and welcomed another Muslim woman wearing a headscarf into Australian politics.

Fatima’s journey is a testament to her resilience and dedication. Her early years in Australia were marked by challenges, as her family navigated the complexities of resettlement. Her father’s determination to provide a stable future for his children was a driving force behind Fatima’s ambitions. She embraced her new home, excelling in her studies and becoming actively involved in her community.

Her involvement with the Labor Party began in her youth, where she quickly became known for her leadership skills and commitment to social justice. Fatima’s work with the United Workers Union highlighted her dedication to workers’ rights and equality. Her role as an electoral officer further honed her political acumen, preparing her for the challenges of a parliamentary career.

As a senator, Fatima has been a powerful voice for marginalized communities. Her speeches in the Senate have been noted for their clarity and passion, often addressing issues of social justice, immigration, and human rights. Her advocacy for Palestinian rights is part of a broader commitment to justice and equality, principles that she has championed throughout her career.

The controversy surrounding her support for the Green Party’s resolution brought her significant attention, both positive and negative. Many within the Labor Party saw her actions as a betrayal, while others praised her courage and integrity. Her stance has sparked a broader conversation about the Labor Party’s position on Israel and Palestine, challenging the party to reevaluate its policies and commitments.

Fatima’s future in politics remains uncertain. Speaking to the media, she said she has not yet decided whether to continue her political career as an independent or form a new party.

Discussions among Islamic youth are ongoing, with speculation that Fatima and several young Muslims may establish a new political party to unify Australian Muslims and advocate for Palestinian rights. Islamic community media and pro-Palestine groups are giving her significant coverage, highlighting her as a figure of inspiration and leadership.

Fatima’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have in challenging the status quo and advocating for change. Her journey from a refugee to a senator is a testament to her resilience and determination. As she continues to navigate the complex world of politics, her unwavering commitment to justice and equality will undoubtedly inspire many.

The writer is a Sydney-based journalist, analyst, writer and author and can be reached at shassan@tribune-intl.com