Five security men martyred in KP

Two Pakistan Army soldiers and as many police officers embraced martyrdom while three terrorists, including a commander, were killed in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces and Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Peshawar district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces and police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar District on

July 10, 2024.

During conduct of the operation, three terrorists including high value target, commander Abdul Raheem were killed whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing noted that commander Abdul Raheem was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) and the government had fixed “head money of Rs6 million on him”, as he remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, and was also responsible for martyrdom of Captain Hussain Jehangir Shaheed and Havildar Shafiq Ullah Shaheed on 26 May 2024.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice,” the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Idrees (age: 34 years, resident of Swabi District), Sepoy Badam Gul (age: 34 years, resident of Kohat District) of Pakistan Army and Sub Inspector Tajmir Shah, (age: 38 years, resident of: Peshawar District) and Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram (age: 34 years, resident of Mansehra District) of CTD KPK, who having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

“Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across of Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Separately, a police constable was among two people killed and eight others injured in firing incidents in Khyber district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said tribal elder, Haji Zahir Shah along with his two guards and nephew was going to Bar Qamber Khel for a tribal jirga when unidentified armed men fired at their vehicle in

Saran Sar area.

As a result of firing, the guard, police constable, Ahmad and a local man, identified as Sahulat Khan were killed while the nephew of tribal elder, Haji Zahir Shah was critically injured. Police shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Jawans of Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department for their successful intelligence-based operation in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar.