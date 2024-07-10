Gold rates up by Rs 600 per tola to Rs 245,600

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.245,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 245,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.514 to Rs.210,562 from Rs. 210,048 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.193,016 from Rs. 192,544, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,372 from $2362, the Association reported.